'Scott Pilgrim' Premieres In Toronto With Michael Cera, Anna Kendrick

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Edgar Wright's "Scott Pilgrim Vs.

The World", we're looking back at the film's Toronto premiere.

The film's stars Michael Cera, Anna Kendrick, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jason Schwartzman couldn't stop gushing about getting to film the movie in Toronto and exploring the city during production.

