Sequel Unlikely For 'Birds Of Prey'

'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey' was a critical and commercial failure.

The film was considered a bomb of historic proportions.

It's currently the lowest earning film in the DC comic book universe.

Harley Quinn fans are wondering if there will be a sequel to 'Birds of Prey.'

According to Digital Wise chances of a sequel are almost zero.

Comic Book News reports plans for the sequel were quietly canceled in July 2020 after the movie completely tanked at the box office.

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will appear in 'The Suicide Squad.'