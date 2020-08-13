Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 days ago

Welcome back to newswatch 12 midday and meet our pet of the week, lucius.

This handsome guy is a 12 year old, medium-haired brown tabby with white manx who is quite set in his ways.

Though he'll let you pet him and does enjoy if you approach him slowly while he's in his bed, he doesn't come out to greet very many people.

Lucius was adopted from c.a.t.s.

As a kitten and lived a quiet indoor life until earlier this year.

His people had to go into the hospital and were not going to be able to return home to care for lucius, so he was returned to the shelter.

Lucius is a rather quiet boy who needs to be an indoor cat in a quiet home.

If you come in to see lucius, and he comes out to greet you, you can take that as a sign that you have been chosen.

If you're looking for a way to help the shelter out in a special way, you can still sponsor a kitten.

A donation of $200 designated for a sponsorship will take a kitten through all the normal procedures to get them ready for adoption.

The staff will pick out a kitten for you to sponsor and you'll get a picture of the kitten, a fact sheet about the kitten and updates about the kitten.

This is not an adoption, and the $200 sponsorship does not include adoption fees.

Remember, it's still hot out there, so be sure your pets have plenty of fresh water and a place to out of the sun to cool off.

Just as a reminder, cats is doing everything by appointment only and masks are now required.

If you are interested in meeting lucius, another cat at the shelter, or would like to make a donation to cats, please give the shelter a call at (541)779-2916 to