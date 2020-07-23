Global  
 

Police: Boynton Beach pipe bomb suspect says he's been making 'devices' for years, buys materials on eBay

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:35s - Published
A Boynton Beach man who police say built and set off several pipe bombs near his apartment told detectives he's been making "devices" for years and buys the materials on eBay, according to authorities.

PIPE BOMBS NEAR HIS APARTMENTIS IN JAIL THIS AFTERNOON.POLICE SAY "GREGORY HAASZE"TOLD DETECTIVES HE'S BEENMAKING "DEVICES" FOR YEARS ANDBUYS THE MATERIAL ON E-BAY.ACCORDING TO THE ARRESTREPORT, POLICE RESPONDED TOVELAIRE DRIVE AROUND 7 LASTNIGHT AFTER AN EXPLOSION.OFFICERS ON SCENE FOUNDSEVERAL PARTIALLY DETONATEDDEVICES IN THE ROAD, ALONGWITH SIX OTHER DEVICES.

WEHAVE MORE ON HOW EVIDENCE NEARTHE SCENE LED TO AN ARREST...COMING UP AT 5.- TONIGHTA 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF




