Police rescue four-year-old kidnapped out of Ohio in Vigo County

A kidnapping investigation ended here in the terre haute area.

It started in whitehall, ohio last night.

A family member took a a family member took a four-year-old girl from outside her home-- without her parents knowing.

Detectives tracked the vehicle to interstate-"70" in vigo county.

An indiana state police trooper stopped the vehicle and found the girl.

Police arrested "37"-year-old gil landaverde.

He's from indianapolis.

He had an arrest warrant out of marion county.

Police say..

It was for an unrelated kidnapping of another child.

The vigo county department of child services is re-uniting the girl