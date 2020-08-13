Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police rescue four-year-old kidnapped out of Ohio in Vigo County

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Police rescue four-year-old kidnapped out of Ohio in Vigo County
Police rescue four-year-old kidnapped out of Ohio in Vigo County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wells from loogootee, went to a hospital.

A kidnapping investigation ended here in the terre haute area.

It started in whitehall, ohio last night.

A family member took a a family member took a four-year-old girl from outside her home-- without her parents knowing.

Detectives tracked the vehicle to interstate-"70" in vigo county.

An indiana state police trooper stopped the vehicle and found the girl.

Police arrested "37"-year-old gil landaverde.

He's from indianapolis.

He had an arrest warrant out of marion county.

Police say..

It was for an unrelated kidnapping of another child.

The vigo county department of child services is re-uniting the girl




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarieDiane204

Marie 👍🏼💙👍🏼Mother and police officers rescue seven-year-old boy hanging from Mississauga apartment A mother and four Peel… https://t.co/3JDn2LCmZd 2 hours ago

MaryBade14

Tante RT @CTVToronto: A mother and four Peel Regional Police officers are being praised for saving a seven-year-old child from falling out of a s… 4 hours ago

fernandotweets

Fernando Balkaran Mother and police officers rescue seven-year-old boy hanging from Mississauga apartment A mother and four Peel Regi… https://t.co/PiEIUw1XzA 5 hours ago

CTVToronto

CTV Toronto A mother and four Peel Regional Police officers are being praised for saving a seven-year-old child from falling ou… https://t.co/UgiowiM8LW 10 hours ago

Patrece_News10

Patrece Dayton RT @WTHITV: A four-year-old girl kidnapped in Ohio is safe after police rescued her in Vigo County. Learn more here. https://t.co/gZwRd7qh… 2 days ago

borntoraisehogs

ken benson RT @rbenn76: Some good news got the kid safe Ohio | Police rescue four-year-old kidnapped out of Ohio in Vigo County https://t.co/UXc8mAWM… 2 days ago

rbenn76

One pissed off veteran ❌🇺🇸 Some good news got the kid safe Ohio | Police rescue four-year-old kidnapped out of Ohio in Vigo County https://t.co/UXc8mAWMgZ 2 days ago

SunnyDays024

Sunny Days 🌞 Ohio | Police rescue four-year-old kidnapped out of Ohio in Vigo County She was taken from outside her house in Wh… https://t.co/HsBPosL8O1 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Grieving mother begs for information on her son's murderer [Video]

Grieving mother begs for information on her son's murderer

Police in Columbus, Ohio and a grieving mother have turned to social media to help solve a seven-month-old murder. Maquita Tolliver's 19-year-old son, Miles, was driving with his 22-year-old friend,..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:31Published
Elkridge Man Charged With Feb. 2020 Murder Of Glen Burnie Man [Video]

Elkridge Man Charged With Feb. 2020 Murder Of Glen Burnie Man

Anne Arundel County Police have charged a 22-year-old Elkridge man in a double shooting in Glen Burnie that took the life of one man and injured another back in February.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published
Overland Park officer Mike Mosher justified in deadly shooting, DA says [Video]

Overland Park officer Mike Mosher justified in deadly shooting, DA says

Following an investigation into a May 3 officer-involved shooting that left two dead, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Thursday that his office found Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:24Published