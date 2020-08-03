Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Two adults, teen killed in Crawford County crash

Three people died overnight in a crash in crawford county, illinois.

It happened in palestine.

This is on illinois 33, just east of north highway street.

Police say a car didn't take a curve and left the road.

The car hit a pole and went into a tree line.

Police say ..

The two people in the back the two people in the back were thrown from the car.

Those two people, and the driver died.

The driver was "21"-year-old skyler williams. he was from lawrenceville, illinois.

Kodey burns ..

And a "13"-year-old boy are the deceased passengers.

Burns was "20"-years-old and from robinson, illinois.

Police haven't released the name of the other passenger.

But he was from vincennes.

A 4th person, "23"-year-old morgan