Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two adults, teen killed in Crawford County crash

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Two adults, teen killed in Crawford County crash
Two adults, teen killed in Crawford County crash
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Three people died overnight in a crash in crawford county, illinois.

It happened in palestine.

This is on illinois 33, just east of north highway street.

Police say a car didn't take a curve and left the road.

The car hit a pole and went into a tree line.

Police say ..

The two people in the back the two people in the back were thrown from the car.

Those two people, and the driver died.

The driver was "21"-year-old skyler williams. he was from lawrenceville, illinois.

Kodey burns ..

And a "13"-year-old boy are the deceased passengers.

Burns was "20"-years-old and from robinson, illinois.

Police haven't released the name of the other passenger.

But he was from vincennes.

A 4th person, "23"-year-old morgan




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

2 adults, infant rushed to hospital after crash involving freight train, car in western Palm Beach County [Video]

2 adults, infant rushed to hospital after crash involving freight train, car in western Palm Beach County

Two adults and an infant were rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after a crash involving a freight train and car in western Palm Beach County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:33Published
CHOPPER VIDEO: 2 adults, infant rushed to hospital after crash involving freight train, car in western Palm Beach County [Video]

CHOPPER VIDEO: 2 adults, infant rushed to hospital after crash involving freight train, car in western Palm Beach County

Two adults and an infant were rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after a crash involving a freight train and car in western Palm Beach County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 11:41Published
Frank Ocean's Teen Brother Reportedly Killed in Car Crash [Video]

Frank Ocean's Teen Brother Reportedly Killed in Car Crash

Frank Ocean's Teen Brother Reportedly Killed in Car Crash According to a local report, Ocean's 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, and another young man, Ezekiel Bishop, were killed early Sunday in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published