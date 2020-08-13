Global  
 

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate.

HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed to DNC delegates, indicate Biden chose Harris because she's popular with suburban women.

According to the documents, Harris has also shown 'she can take on President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

