DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate.

HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed to DNC delegates, indicate Biden chose Harris because she's popular with suburban women.

According to the documents, Harris has also shown 'she can take on President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.'

The Trump campaign and conservative media have already used racist and sexist attacks in an attempt to smear Harris.

President Donald Trump has publicly called Harris 'very, very nasty.'

Multiple talking heads are spinning a claim that Harris is not actually Black.