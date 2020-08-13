No ACT/SAT Needed

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Needed sat test 1.jpg the university of kentucky announced today it was skipping a common requirement for students who are considering attending school there.

L3: coronavirus outbreak white "test-optional" admissions at uk u-k says for the 2021-22 academic year... it is going "test-optional" for admission.

That means that an act or sat score is not required for a student applying to u-k.

The university says it is doing this for two reasons - first... it says data shows a student's high school g-p-a is a good enough indicator of academic success and many students don't have access to s-a-t or a-c-t exams because of the coronavirus pandemic.

