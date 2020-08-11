Cousin Sal: Bill Belichick wouldn't hire Cam Newton just to have him ride the pine

Cam Newton is reportedly 3rd in line at practice behind Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, fueling rumors that he may not be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback.

Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he very much doubts head Bill Belichick would hire Cam just to have him sit the bench, and that he has much more value than the other two QBs