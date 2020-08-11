Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cousin Sal: Bill Belichick wouldn't hire Cam Newton just to have him ride the pine

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Cousin Sal: Bill Belichick wouldn't hire Cam Newton just to have him ride the pine

Cousin Sal: Bill Belichick wouldn't hire Cam Newton just to have him ride the pine

Cam Newton is reportedly 3rd in line at practice behind Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, fueling rumors that he may not be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback.

Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he very much doubts head Bill Belichick would hire Cam just to have him sit the bench, and that he has much more value than the other two QBs

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Emmanuel Acho suspects Belichick signed Cam to prevent division rivals from signing him [Video]

Emmanuel Acho suspects Belichick signed Cam to prevent division rivals from signing him

Cam Newton has been third in line for QB reps in the Patriots practice squad behind Jarrett Stidham and Hoyer. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes this may be a part of Bill Belichick's master plan.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:02Published
Bill Belichick, Cam Newton And The Patriots Tackle A Strange Training Camp [Video]

Bill Belichick, Cam Newton And The Patriots Tackle A Strange Training Camp

WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid talks about the Patriots’ transition from Tom Brady to Cam Newton and other storylines from a training camp limited by coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 07:02Published
Todd Fuhrman: Even with Cam Newton, the New England Patriots still have no playmakers [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Even with Cam Newton, the New England Patriots still have no playmakers

Todd Fuhrman doesn't have high hopes for the New England Patriots, even as wide receiver Julian Edelman sings praises for new quarterback Cam Newton. Fuhrman explains to Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:09Published