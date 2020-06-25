Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations

District administration of Jammu and Kashmir has set up a camp to issue domicile certificates to non-permanent residents in Doda. Over 200 certificates have been issued so far. Domicile certificates can be used for jobs and admissions. Tehsildar of Doda, Shabir Malik, said, "We had received directions to provide certificates in two stages. We called a meeting of all field staffs. The schedule is drafted. We are giving certificate to students in first step. The staff has been working since three days. We want to cover maximum number of students today." Malik further said, "We have issued over 200 certificates so far. Earlier, Permanent Resident Certificate was needed for jobs, admissions. Now these can be used."
Locals in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, carried a patient on a make-shift bed to bring him to the hospital. The patient hailing from Banshala village of Gunda was serious and due to absence of roads, he couldn't avail the ambulance. One of the locals said, "It has been 5-6 years since we have been demanding for road construction."
Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All those who participated in the parade had already undergone COVID-19 test and all were tested negative. The main function will be held at Government Degree College Ground, Udhampur. The country will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day this year.
A BJP leader was shot at by terrorists in of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, said the police on Sunday. BJP leader Abdul Hamid Najar was immediately shifted to a hospital. Najar is the district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha and is a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in Central Kashmir. "Abdul Hamid Najar was fired upon by terrorists. He has been shifted to a hospital. He is a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam," said Amod Nagpure, Budgam SSP, Jammu and Kashmir Police. Attacks on BJP leaders have increased recently in the valley. On August 6, a BJP Sarpanch succumbed to injuries after he was shot by terrorists. Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam. Recently, BJP-affiliated panchayat member Arif Ahmad Khan was shot at in Kulgam. In July, former Bandipora BJP chief Wasim Bari, his father and brother succumbed to their injuries after terrorists fired upon them.
Police officials put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur district on July 06. He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter which took place on July 03 in Bikaru village. Police is doing joint patrolling with team of forest officials and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to nab Vikas Dubey soon. Lakhimpur district is located near India-Nepal border so there is possibility that the culprit can run away from here.