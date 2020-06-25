Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations

A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13.

Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal.

March past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal.

Students of educational institutions also presented cultural program on the eve of rehearsal for Independence Day.

This year, India will celebrate 73rd year of Independence.