S&P ends lower after flirting with record

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower Thursday after briefly trading above its record closing high level for a second day, and the Dow also fell in the wake of a disappointing forecast from Cisco Systems. Fred Katayama reports.
Legendary analyst Byron Wien said the bear market and recession are over. Wien told Bloomberg news the S&P 500 may climb slightly higher but it will not be making any "major strides upward" this year. Byron is the vice chairman of Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions said the S&P 500 is "fully priced." He also applauded US technology companies for their creativity. According to Business Insider Wien said the US should be a manufacturer as well as an innovator to compete globally.
The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a U.S. fiscal support bill. Fred Katayama reports.
National Securities' Art Hogan says people shouldn't change their long-term investment plans for the presidential election. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama they should hold tech and cyclical stocks amid the current market rotation.
Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points..