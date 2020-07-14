Global  
 

S&P ends lower after flirting with record

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s
S&P ends lower after flirting with record

S&P ends lower after flirting with record

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower Thursday after briefly trading above its record closing high level for a second day, and the Dow also fell in the wake of a disappointing forecast from Cisco Systems. Fred Katayama reports.

