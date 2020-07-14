S&P ends lower after flirting with record

Legendary Analyst Says S&P 500 Won't Go Up Much More



Legendary analyst Byron Wien said the bear market and recession are over. Wien told Bloomberg news the S&P 500 may climb slightly higher but it will not be making any "major strides upward" this year. Byron is the vice chairman of Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions said the S&P 500 is "fully priced." He also applauded US technology companies for their creativity. According to Business Insider Wien said the US should be a manufacturer as well as an innovator to compete globally.

