Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado.

CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily focused on the rapper's presidential campaign.

West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

When asked if he discussed West's presidential campaign during the meeting, Kushner said: 'We had a general discussion more about policy.'

At the time West still supported President Donald Trump, the husband of Kim Kardashian made a number of bizarre appearances with the President.

Now, GOP operatives, some with ties to Trump, are actively helping West get on presidential general election ballots in various states.