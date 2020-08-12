Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado.

CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily focused on the rapper's presidential campaign.

West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

When asked if he discussed West's presidential campaign during the meeting, Kushner said: 'We had a general discussion more about policy.'

At the time West still supported President Donald Trump, the husband of Kim Kardashian made a number of bizarre appearances with the President.

Now, GOP operatives, some with ties to Trump, are actively helping West get on presidential general election ballots in various states.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Meets With Kushner, Ivanka

Rapper Kanye West, who has filed petitions to get on the November ballots for president in several...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kushner: Meeting with Kanye 'friendly discussion' [Video]

Kushner: Meeting with Kanye 'friendly discussion'

White House adviser Jared Kushner confirmed on Thursday that he had met recently with entertainer Kanye West, who is seeking to get his name on ballots for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published
Report: Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner In Telluride Last Weekend [Video]

Report: Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner In Telluride Last Weekend

Rapper and presidential hopeful Kanye West reportedly met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, in Colorado last weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published