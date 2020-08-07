Global  
 

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

Travellers arriving from France after 4am on Saturday will be required toquarantine for 14 days due to fears over rising numbers of coronavirus casesin the country.

The move came after Boris Johnson said ministers would be“absolutely ruthless” in deciding on whether to impose the self-isolationrequirement.

0
Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: Fines for refusing to wear face mask to increase to £3,200 as Boris Johnson announces new lockdown easing

 Fines for refusing to wear a face mask are to increase to up to £3,200, Boris Johnson has said, as he announced England's lockdown measures will be further..
Independent
Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics [Video]

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough Castle.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM [Video]

NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’ [Video]

PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Coronavirus: UK 'will not hesitate' to add France to quarantine list

The government "will not hesitate to take action" and add more countries to its quarantine list,...
Independent

Sunak warns of travel disruption amid concerns France will enter quarantine list

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned holidaymakers of the risk of travelling abroad during the...
Belfast Telegraph

France could be added to UK's quarantine list

FEARS are growing that France will be added to the UK's quarantine travel list within days.
The Argus


Marie Sjölin RT @SkyNews: France, Malta and the Netherlands are among the new countries added to the UK's quarantine list https://t.co/0i5aNIrcn7 12 seconds ago

🎆 🎉 Claire 🍾🎆 RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: France, Malta and the Netherlands are among the new countries added to the UK's quarantine list. Travellers returni… 24 seconds ago

We Will Be Free #KBF I completely understand why France was just added to the U.K. quarantine list. Just look at the sudden huge spike i… https://t.co/TI37DPtuPY 34 seconds ago

Stephen J Pharro https://t.co/WifaezCUJ1 #francequarantine #holidays #Covid_19 Sorry but no sympathy. We have 1000's of business… https://t.co/oQFnNJa67M 42 seconds ago

Lynda The UK has left the EU RT @JR66112852: FRANCE is in the news as being added to UK's 14-Day Quarantine List from 4am Saturday!😥 @pritipatel 66% increase in Positiv… 1 minute ago

Professor James Logan RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: France, Malta and Netherlands added to UK's travel quarantine list https://t.co/Mjrw6mUo6r 1 minute ago

John Smith RT @Anshul__K: France, Malta and The Netherlands are added to our quarantine list. France has a seven day average of deaths of eight, Malta… 1 minute ago

LiveStrong🌎🍃❤️🇺🇸🦅 RT @AFP: #BREAKING France and Netherlands added to UK travel quarantine list, government says https://t.co/EDBX1mkmvI 2 minutes ago


More Changes To Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List [Video]

More Changes To Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced two additional states and a U.S. territory have been added to the mandatory quarantine list.

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Worker at IKEA tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Worker at IKEA tests positive for coronavirus

We're learning a worker at the Las Vegas IKEA has tested positive for the coronavirus, Officials say they learned of the case on Saturday. Since then, they've closed down and cleaned affected areas...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Drivers Pulled Over As NYC Enforces Quarantine Orders [Video]

Drivers Pulled Over As NYC Enforces Quarantine Orders

Some people traveling to New York City are getting stopped as the city cracks down on quarantine orders.

Credit: CBS 2 New York