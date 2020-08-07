France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough Castle.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn