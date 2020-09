Florida offers guidance on felon voting eligibility in quiet online post

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:30s - Published on August 13, 2020

Ex-felons finally have crucial guidance from the state of Florida on voting eligibility after a post quietly appeared online this week.

GUIDANCE FROM THE STATE ONVOTING ELIGIBILITY... AFTER APOST QUIETLY APPEARED ONLINETHIS WEEK.

WHILE THE LATESTINFORMATION IS HELPFUL, VOTINGRIGHTS GROUPS TELL CAPITOLREPORTER FORREST SAUNDERSTHEYWERENPASTOR GREG JAMES, A FORMERFELON HIMSELF, SAYS ONE OF THEBIGGEST CHALLENGES FOR EX-CONSWANTING TO VOTE IS A LACK OFINFORMATION.

(GREG JAMES,TALLAHASSEE)“JUST HERE WITHINTHE LAST SEVEN DAYS I MUSTHAVE SPOKEN TO AT LEAST 10/12GUYS WHO WERE WONDERING WHATDO I DO?

ALL MY FINES AREPAID29:51) THE SECRETARY OFSTATEOFFERING SOME GUIDANCE ONTHATREGULATIONS.

THEY EXPLAINWHOOUT WHATRECORDS ARE LIMITEDFELONS CAN APPEAL TO THE STATEFOR A RULING.“THINFORMATION THAT THE STATE HASON ITS WEBSITE IS VITAL TO 1.4MILLION FLORIDIANS” (DESMONDSENDING) DESMOND MEADE HEADSTHE FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATIONCOALITION.

HEDETAILS ARE FINALLY AVAILABLEBUT QUESTIONS WHY FLORIDAOFFICIALS WERE QUIET WHENPUBLISHING THEM.

NONOTIFICATIONS, PRESS RELEASES,JUST AN UPLOAD ONLINE&(DESMOND MEADE, FLORIDA RIGHTSRESTORATION COALITION)“YOUWOULD THINK THAT A STATE WOULDGO ABOVE AND BEYOND TO MAKESURE THAT IF THERE ARE ANYCHANGES TO A PERSONTO REGISTER TO VOTE THAT THEYWOULD MAKE SURE CITIZENS AREAWARE” (DESMOND SENDING)GOVERNOR DESANTIS WAS UNAWAREOF THE ISSUE.

BUT SUGGESTEDONGOING LITIGATION CHALLENGINGTHE FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS LAWMIGHT PLAY A ROLE.

FURTHERCLARITY, HE EXPECTED, WOULDCOME WITH A RULING.

(GOV.

RONDESANTIS, (R) FLORIDA)“ALLTHIS STUFF IS GOING TO COME TOA HEAD.

ITO PROVIDE APPROPRIATEGUIDANCE AT THAT TIME” (GOV48:18) FORREST A FEDERAL JUDGEDECLARED MOST OF THAT LAWUNCONSTITUTIONAL THIS YEAR.BUT THE CASE IS NOW PENDING INAPPEALS.

A HEARING IS SCHEDU