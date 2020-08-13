Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health officials expect an increase in West Nile activity

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Health officials expect an increase in West Nile activity
Health officials expect an increase in West Nile activity
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Watch for children.

Indiana state health officals are wanting you to protect yourselves from mosquitoe bites.

Ths is because mosquitoes around the state carry west nile virus.

Health departments expect an increase in west nile activity as the season continues.

They say..

You should try not to be outside when mosquitos are active.

That's the early morning, dusk to dawn, and late afternoon.

Apply an e-p-a-registered insect repellent when you are outside..

And wear a hat and long sleeves.

You should also install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

In vigo county, health officials say they're doing what they can keep the mosquito risk down.

"our vectron control also goes out and sprays..

The mmaps are available on our website.

If you have any issues..

Or don't feel like their coming to your area.

Or you dont want them to spray for a reason.

They're always happy to help out."

Elder says symptoms for west nile are stiffness of




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Los Angeles Reports First West Nile Virus Death Of The Year [Video]

Los Angeles Reports First West Nile Virus Death Of The Year

Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the region's first West Nile virus death of the 2020 season. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the patient was an elderly..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
2nd case of West Nile virus in Palm Beach County prompts mosquito-borne illness alert [Video]

2nd case of West Nile virus in Palm Beach County prompts mosquito-borne illness alert

State health officials in Palm Beach County announced Thursday the second confirmed human case of West Nile virus this summer, prompting a mosquito-borne illness alert.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:22Published