Health officials expect an increase in West Nile activity

Indiana state health officals are wanting you to protect yourselves from mosquitoe bites.

Ths is because mosquitoes around the state carry west nile virus.

Health departments expect an increase in west nile activity as the season continues.

They say..

You should try not to be outside when mosquitos are active.

That's the early morning, dusk to dawn, and late afternoon.

Apply an e-p-a-registered insect repellent when you are outside..

And wear a hat and long sleeves.

You should also install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

In vigo county, health officials say they're doing what they can keep the mosquito risk down.

"our vectron control also goes out and sprays..

The mmaps are available on our website.

If you have any issues..

Or don't feel like their coming to your area.

Or you dont want them to spray for a reason.

They're always happy to help out."

Elder says symptoms for west nile are stiffness of