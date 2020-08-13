Israel strikes breakthrough deal with UAE
The UAE and Israel are to establish diplomatic ties in a deal halting the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians.
President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAECBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest news out of the White House.
Pres. Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between Israel And UAEPresident Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates Thursday that will usher in the "full normalization of relations" between the nations.
Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE tiesUS President Donald Trump has said the United Arab Emirates and Israel willestablish diplomatic ties in a deal halting planned annexation of occupiedland sought by the Palestinians for their future..