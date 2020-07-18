Global  
 

Oh, Never Mind: Georgia Governor Stops Going After Atlanta Mayor, City Council

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is dropping his July lawsuit against Atlanta's city council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. HuffPost reports the dispute was over Atlanta's order to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kemp wanted to block them from implementing restrictions at the local level, even as COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations in the state soared.

Kemp argued that local governments can’t impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his statewide executive orders.

Kemp's executive orders have strongly urged people to wear masks, but not required them.

