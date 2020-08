Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:28s - Published 3 minutes ago

Some Martin County teachers say they are frustrated over the school district’s latest COVID-19 related policy, saying teachers can still report to work even if they are living with or exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Martin County School District COVID-19 policy allows teachers who have had contact with a positive person to report to schools

OVER THE SCHOOLCOVID-19 RELATED POLICY.

ITSAYS TEACHERS CAN STILL REPOTO WORK- EVEN IF THEYLIVING WITH OR EXPOSED TSOMEONE WITH COVID-19.

WPTVTREASURE COAST REPORTER MEGHANMCROBERTS HAS THIS STORYYOU'LL SEE ONLY ON FIVE.<< LAST WEEK- AN EMAIL WENTOUT TO SCHOOL STAFF, INCLUDINGTEACHERS, TELLING THEM THEYARE CONSIDERED ESSENTIALWORKERS BASED OFF OF AGOVERNORMEANING- EVEN IF THEY WEREEXPOSED TO SOMEONE WITHCOVID-19- BUT DONSYMPTOMS& THEYTO QUARANTINE.

A CONCERNINGSTART TO THE SCHOOL YEAR INMARTIN COUNTY- WITH ONE CLASAND BUS ROUTE ALREADY PUTUNDER QUARANTINE FOR A STUDESHOWING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS& ANDSOME TEACHERS ARE WORRIETHATNEW SCHOOL POLICY- SENT TOTEACHERS THIS WEEK- EXPLAINSSINCE TEACHERS IN MARTINCOUNTY ARE CONSIDEREDESSENTIAL THAT MEANS IFTEACHERS ARE EXPOSED TO ORLIVE WITH SOMEONE WHO TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19& THEYCAN STILL REPORT TO WORK IFTHEY DONTHEY WOULD TAKE A HEALTH CHECKWHEN THEY GET TO SCHOOL, ANDFOLLOW THESE CDC GUIDELINESFOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS.

(GFX)THEYHOME IF THEY SHOW SYMPTOMS OGET A POSITIVE TESTHEMSELVES.

(SOT) THE MARTINCOUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYSHAS TO DO THIS TO MAKE SURTHERE IS ADEQUATE STAFFING TOMEET BRICK AND MORTARREQUIREMENTS SET BY THEDEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION.

BUTOTHER DISTRICTS HAVE CREATEDDIFFERENT PLANS FOR WHENTEACHERS ARE EXPOSED- PALMBEACH COUNTY PREPARING TOAPPROVE A POLICY THAT TEACHERSMUST QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYSEVEN WITHOUT A POSITIVE TESTOR SYMPTOMS. AND ONLY COME TOWORK IF THEY HAVE A NEGATIVETEST RESULT.

ST LUCIE COUNTYAND INDIAN RIVER COUNTY ARENOT CONSIDERING TEACHERSESSENTIAL- ALSO REQUIRING THEMTO QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYSREGARDLESS OF WHETHER THEYSHOW SYMPTOMS- OR GET ANEGATIVE TEST TO COME BACK-BUT ONE THING MARTIN COUNTY ISDOING THAT OTHER DISTRICTS ARENOT- THEYRAPID TESTING FOR TEACHERSTHROUGH CLEVELAND CLINIC--LETTING THEM KNOW WITHIN 24HOURS IF THEY'RE POSITIVE ANA POTENTIAL ASYMPTOMATSPREADER.