But what would a cancelation of the season look like?

The return of college football is always a huge boost to Starkville's economy.

With possibility of no college football, Starkville city leaders look at potential impacts

Leaders say canceling college football will have a big impact on the city's finances.

A year without college football could mean big changes in starkville.

One of those changes could be raising the millage on sales tax.

"clearly having no college football is going to have an impact on the city."

Although the southeastern conference leaders said fall sports will still happen this year..starkville city leaders are preparing for a huge change.

"without those we are looking at a much less robust budget and so we got to make adjustments to go with that.

Lynn spruill-starkville mayor mayor lynn spruill said the possibility of no college football will dictate how city leaders will approach the budget for the upcoming year.

Spruill said college sports brings more people into town..

Which leads to more food, beverage and hotel purchases..

But without that..the city could lose up to over one million dollars.

"we're looking at a projection of anywhere between 800 thousand to 1.1 million dollars of a loss in sales tax revenue which we've got to make up in some kind of way."

Mayor spruill said they are looking at the option to raise the sales tax by 2 mills..

Which would only make up about half of a million dollars.

"raising millage 2 mills is not going to make up the loss that we're talking about.

So we're going to have to find that other half a million some other way."

The board