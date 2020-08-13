Food City TeleHealth
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Food City partnership offers new TeleHealth option. Here is how it works.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Between food city and reliant immune diagnostics.
The telehealth service or m-d box allows access to a licensed physician 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The program is offered through a software app through google play or apple caled the m-d box app.
Following a series of questions, you will then be connected with a physician.
Vice president of pharmacy for food city mickey blazer, says this is a great way to save time and get the medical care you need.
This way we'll be able to offer them access to a physician and not have to go wait in acrowded waiting room or wait for an appointment.
There is a 39 dollar fee for each consultation and 10 dollars off your first appointment if you are a food