Some turning to refinancing homes during pandemic

IN TONIGHT'S"THE REBOUND GREEN COUNTRY"-- OUR BRADY HALBLEIB GOESTO WORK... TO FIND OUT WHYNOW COULD BE A GOOD TIME TOSAVE BYREFINANCING YOUR HOME.Mortgage lenders are stayingbusy with people flocking torefinance their homes.That's mainly due to lowinterest rates allowingpeople to save money duringthese uncertain times.SOT= 19:34:43;28 -19:34:46;36 Brando Caruso,Today Lending VP of LoanOperations: "It's an awesomeopportunity, probably oncein a decade." Some mortgagelenders are calling thESEhistoric times... WITH homeloan interest rates thelowest they've ever been.According to a Freddie Maehousing forecast, RATES AREexpected to drop even lower.SOT= 19:34:56;45 -19:35:02;42 Brando Caruso,Today Lending VP of LoanOperations: "To see thingsdown into the two's isincredible so we are seeinghistoric low rates.

BrandonCaruso specializes inrefinancing.

HE SAYS FORSOME PEOPLE..

REFINANCINGUNDER THE CURRENT LOW RATESCOULD BE A WAY TO SAVE SOMEMONEY.

SOT= Brandon CarusoToday Lending VP of LoanOperations 19:37:45;00 -19:38:01;30 When theeconomy shut down, so muchuncertainty.

The banks wantto continue to live the bestlife you can in order tomake it a little moreattractive to folks theydropped the rates and said,'hey if you were on thefence before, now is thetime to do.'" But before youjump on the bandwagon, thereare some things toconsider.

The life or termof a loan will reset if youchoose to refinance.

So, ifyou're close to halfway on a30 year fixed loan, CARUSOSAYS..

Don't do it.

ANOTHERPOTENTIAL DOWNSIDE -- THEcostsASSOCIATED WITH refinancING.SOT=Brandon Caruso TodayLending VP of LoanOperations 19:36:07;20 -19:36:15;11 "You are alwaysgoing to expect a little bitof closing costs, maybe anew appraisal, so you needto make sure your home isset and ready to pass anappraisal."BUT..

IF YOU are paying4-percent on a 130-thousanddollar home, your paying$620.64 per month.refinancing to 2-point-9percent, you'll pay $541.10per month.

Saving you nearly100 dollars each month.

SOT=Brandon Caruso TodayLending VP of LoanOperations 19:37:07;26 -19:37:14;54 "That in itselfis a big help in the savingsfor folks who arehomebuyers or looking to behomebuyers." LOOK LIVE:Now, going forward, thequestion is how long willthis trend last?

Well, mostpredict these low interestrates will last through theend of the year into 2021.We've also provided a linkto a refinancing calculatorto see how much you couldsave on our website atKJRH.com In Tulsa, BradyHalbleib 2wfy.INTERNET ACCESS IS ON THEWAY TO THOUSANDS OF