Damien Call and Hailey Millington are the male and female sports personalities as named by the Rome Sports Hall of Fame.

Call, Millington named 2019-20 sports personalities of the year

Both are r-f-a june graduates.

Call was a star on the black knights boys basketball team - setting the schools' all-time scoring record with 1,117 career points.

He was also the tri- valley league player of the year and a class double-a all state selection.

He's heading to utica college to play for the pioneers.

Millington is a three-sport athlete - playing field hockey and lacrosse for r-f-a - while also serving as the goalie for the state champion clinton girls ice hockey team.

She earned two shutouts in the state tournament to help lead the warriors girls to the state title.

Millington is heading to clarkson to play lacrosse.

