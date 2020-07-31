Studies: Americans Are In Deep Mental Pain From COVID-19 Pandemic
Studies: Americans Are In Deep Mental Pain From COVID-19 Pandemic
Two new surveys carried out during the COVID-19 lockdowns this spring show anxiety and depression is widespread across the United States.
Researchers say the gloominess is due in part to social distancing and reduced physical activity.
In one PLOS ONE survey, 42% of twins reported declining physical activity levels in March during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend