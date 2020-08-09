4 Students At Elkmont High School Test Positive

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

Less than ten minutes ago.

Will, what did he have to tell you?

>> reporter: as we reported at 5:00 as breaking news, there are four students at elm monte high school that have tested positive for coronavirus.

But in my conversation with the superintendent, we also learned that there are two staff members that have also tested positive for coronavirus, one at pineny chapel and one at sugar creek schools.

And we've learned as well that district wide there have been more than 300 people that have been quarantining because of either contact with one of the six individuals who has tested positive for coronavirus or someone who has shown symptoms of coronavirus.

And the reason for that is because they're following cdc guidelines and their own coronavirus plan that anyone that is in contact with someone that may have coronavirus symptoms also needs to quarantine at home for at least 14 days or if a doctor is able to prove that the person who is showing symptoms was symptomatic of something else that was not coronavirus, which for the case of east limestone high school some of the students there who were in contact with someone who had symptoms resembling coronavirus have been allowed to return because that person was proven to not have tested positive for coronavirus at this time.

Now, in the conversation with the superintendent he said that they are working through the plan and that they are studying how this develops and we're going to be talking with parents a little bit later on this evening to get their reaction and working through more of the details of this.

But at this point, just to recap , more than 300 students have been put in quarantine because of either contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, one of the six we mentioned, or someone who is showing symptoms of the virus district wide.

