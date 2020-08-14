Bad Programming Leaves Fledgling Cryptocurrency DOA

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a new buzzword popular with fans of cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin.

It's seen as a way to invest in new startups or put money to work by lending out dormant crypto to eager customers.

According to Gizmodo, the YAM token is a cryptocurrency that was originally designed to do nothing and be completely valueless.

Founder Brock Elmore says the YAM token is supposed to be a 'minimally viable monetary experiment.'

The token went on sale on August 11th, 2020, and savvy crypto investors drove up the price to almost $180 on August 12th.

A few hours after the project reached a $460 million market cap, developers accidentally injected a bug into the coding.

Within 24 hours, the cryptocurrency dropped to $1.