L.A. County Sheriff to terminate or suspend 26 people involved in off-duty Banditos fight Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:15s - Published 8 minutes ago L.A. County Sheriff to terminate or suspend 26 people involved in off-duty Banditos fight Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Thursday that he has moved to suspend or terminate 26 employees involved in a fight during an off-duty party associated with the Banditos clique at East L.A. Station. 0

