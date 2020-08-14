Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From Lake Fire

Clarabella @MistiArnett @FLOTUS @RepWalorski Under Trump, children are still caged after YEARS, their traumatized parents stil… https://t.co/xrNUtBmbWl 4 hours ago
TexasMelissa 2/. Yet thousands dead, more still dying and no vaccine in sight.
People have lost their homes, families are starvi… https://t.co/0PA8ZuorWU 11 hours ago
Rajeev RT @Ishadewan51: 25 kms from seat of power.
Thousands of under construction flats on a busy Highway.
Home buyers still waiting for homes a… 2 days ago
US Embassy Budapest RT @EURPressOffice: It has been 12 years since Russia invaded Georgia, killing hundreds and driving tens of thousands from their homes. Rus… 4 days ago