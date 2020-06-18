Global  
 

Google testing domain-only URLs for Chrome to prevent scams, phishing

Tech giant Google is experimenting with the new feature which will allow the display of domain names only in the address bar of Google Chrome and not in the full URLs.

According to The Verge, this feature will help in protecting users against phishing attacks and scams which occur as a result of misleading URLs.

The feature is currently being tested in the upcoming Chrome 86 release.

It will be shown to a subset of users in the 86 version of Google Chrome.

