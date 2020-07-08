Global  
 

Season ticket holders have three options

With the pac-12 conference postponing football until next year -- what does that mean for season ticket holders who have already paid for their 2020 tickets?

Kezi 9 news reporter jillian smukler joins us live from autzen stadium -- to break down the 3 options duck fans get to chose from -- jillian?

Chynna -- in just under a month -- this stadium was set to be filled with over 50 thousand fans for one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2020 football season.

The ducks planned to get revenge against the ohio state buckeyes for beating them in the national championship back in 2015.

But -- that game will not be happening here --- or anywhere else for that matter.

So what happens to season ticket holders?

The university is giving them three options: first.... you can use the money you paid for the 2020 football season and apply it to next season.

The second option is to donate the money to the university and take a deduction on your taxes.

The third is to request a refund -- either partial or full.

But one season ticket holder i spoke with says he expects many people will pick the credit option -- like himself -- to help the department get through this huge financial hit.

"i think the department itself is going to have some major issues financially i think any of the businesses that depended on this are going to cause some issues.

That's why we are kind of being supportive because they've had a lot of problems financially so we're happy to help out if we can" he says these three options give season ticket holders a chance to do what's best for them.

Coming up on kezi 9 news at five ill break down what happens to your standing -- if you ask for your money back.

And also how you'll get more points if you don't.

Reporting live in eugene jillian smukler kezi 9




