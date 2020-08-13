India was partitioned & Pakistan gained independence and other events in history | Oneindia News

Bombay High Court, one of the oldest High Courts in India, was established.

It has jurisdiction over the states of Maharashtra and Goa and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu territory.

India was partitioned and Pakistan was given independence from the British Raj, formally ending the rule of the British Indian Empire.

Harilal Jekisundas Kania was appointed as the first Chief Justice of India Bharat Ratna was conferred to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan also known as Frontier Gandhi.