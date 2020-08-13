Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India was partitioned & Pakistan gained independence and other events in history | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:25s - Published
India was partitioned & Pakistan gained independence and other events in history | Oneindia News

India was partitioned & Pakistan gained independence and other events in history | Oneindia News

Bombay High Court, one of the oldest High Courts in India, was established.

It has jurisdiction over the states of Maharashtra and Goa and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu territory.

India was partitioned and Pakistan was given independence from the British Raj, formally ending the rule of the British Indian Empire.

Harilal Jekisundas Kania was appointed as the first Chief Justice of India Bharat Ratna was conferred to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan also known as Frontier Gandhi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaithR8s

❌PatriotFan Reclaiming my country 🇺🇸🗽☕️🎶❌ RT @NetAdvisor: @news18dotcom No, @KamalaHarris, India is NOT the "oldest democracy in the world." India was under UK control & gained ind… 22 hours ago

Priyank18279016

Priyanka natiowide struggle for independence was launched by the Indian National Congress, and later joined by the Muslim Le… https://t.co/6IHdviOwoJ 22 hours ago

NetAdvisor

NetAdvisor.org® @news18dotcom No, @KamalaHarris, India is NOT the "oldest democracy in the world." India was under UK control & ga… https://t.co/3CBC1NbXuJ 1 day ago

jaspinmo

Joyce Spires RT @myatt519051: Oldest Democracies is the world pure bull shit! INDIA GAINED HER INDEPENDENCE FROM GREST BRITAIN in 1947! Hell that is not… 1 day ago

myatt519051

Candygram Oldest Democracies is the world pure bull shit! INDIA GAINED HER INDEPENDENCE FROM GREST BRITAIN in 1947! Hell that… https://t.co/pKamIHyqvI 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion offers COVID-19 testing, virtual events [Video]

Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion offers COVID-19 testing, virtual events

The 32nd Annual Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion starting Thursday evening might be like none other in its history, but the mission behind it has not changed.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:07Published
Coronavirus: India registers over 66,000 cases in 24 hours, biggest one day jump | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India registers over 66,000 cases in 24 hours, biggest one day jump | Oneindia News

India has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 23,96,637. However, the recovery rate has gone up to 70.76 per cent, with 16,95,982..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Independence Day: Forgotten sites of the 1857 Revolt | Oneindia News [Video]

Independence Day: Forgotten sites of the 1857 Revolt | Oneindia News

The Red Fort is the most famous and recognised site associated with the Freedom struggle in the National capital. But Delhi is home to many more forgotten sites that have stories from India's first war..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:15Published