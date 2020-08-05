Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 08/13/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Patrice Bergeron scores in second overtime as Bruins top Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 1

Boston Bruins beat Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Wednesday in Game 1 of their first-round series that was...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed

After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed because the...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Boston takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Carolina

The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

BruinsCLNS

Boston Bruins on CLNS Former Bruins' first-round pick Dougie Hamilton's third period goal pushed the Carolina Hurricanes past Boston in G… https://t.co/Xsb76dobw2 3 minutes ago

TonyUbiquitymme

Tony White NHL PLAYOFFS: Dougie Hamilton slapped in the go-ahead goal with 11:30 left in the third period and No. 2 goalie Ja… https://t.co/stSJk70fGT 4 minutes ago

iMightBeBobby

Cliff RT @trump_nhl: The Boston Bruins handed the game away to cryin' Rod and the Carolina Hurricanes with some very sloppy moments. They have a… 5 minutes ago

kayderp

𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚔𝚊𝚢𝚍𝚎𝚎 RT @TSN_Sports: The Carolina Hurricanes edge the Boston Bruins to even the series at one game apiece! https://t.co/4VYNijNR4z 6 minutes ago

quaddlemox

Karl RT @NHLdotcom: Dougie Hamilton scored at 8:30 of the third period to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 win against the Bruins in Game 2 of the East… 7 minutes ago

MYBARRYSHOW

Barry Warry The Carolina Hurricanes came to play hockey tonight and kicked the nancy boy Boston Bruins asses!! WOOO!!! #NHL… https://t.co/v6u7nluopZ 8 minutes ago

TheDarkTwins

Drew Guritzky RT @PR_NHL: Explanation of Coach’s Challenge at 3:26 of the third period in the @Canes / @NHLBruins game. https://t.co/SxKiCRvzJO 11 minutes ago

NickGossNBCSB

Nicholas W. Goss RT @NBCSBoston: The Hurricanes evened their first-round series against the Bruins with a 3-2 win in Game 2. Here are the best video highli… 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Patrice Bergeron snipes the 2OT winner past Mrazek [Video]

Patrice Bergeron snipes the 2OT winner past Mrazek

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron scores the 2OT Winner against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of Round One.

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:31Published
Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights [Video]

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins, 08/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights [Video]

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 08/05/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published