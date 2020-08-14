Southern Wells to play JV-only football schedule Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 hours ago Southern Wells to play JV-only football schedule Citing low numbers and player safety. Southern Wells will play a JV only football schedule this fall 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Well. Finally tonight...southern wells will not be playing a varsity football schedule this fall citing low participation numbers and a very young team...the school posting a statement on facebook earlier today saying in part quote this decision was made with two main goals in mind- protect the safety and well being of our athletes and to give this group a year to compete at the appropriate level in order to build for the future...the raiders play in the a-c-a-c and were set to play fremont in their opener next friday...the school says they do plan on fielding a





