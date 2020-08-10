Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Breonna Taylor's family for the first time.

This happened on Wednesday, more than 150 days after Louisville Police killed Taylor in her home.

Cameron's office said in a statement he was "grateful" to hold the meeting.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, sister, aunt, family attorneys and a local activist were present.

"Attorney General Cameron personally expressed his condolences to the family.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kentucky AG meets with Breonna Taylor’s family for first time – 5 months after her death

The attorney general of Kentucky extended condolences to the family of Breonna Taylor this week,...
FOXNews.com - Published

Breonna Taylor's Family Hopeful After Meeting with AG in Death Case

Breonna Taylor's family had a momentous meeting this week with Kentucky's Attorney General, and for...
TMZ.com - Published

Why the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor may never be arrested

Why the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor may never be arrested The entire internet, it seems, is calling for the arrest of the officers who killed Breonna Taylor in...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

150 Days: Calls For Justice in Breonna Taylor Case Continue [Video]

150 Days: Calls For Justice in Breonna Taylor Case Continue

Credit: WMGTPublished
Breonna Taylor investigation continues [Video]

Breonna Taylor investigation continues

Kentucky's Attorney General met with the family of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Need2Know: Military Helicopter Takes Fire, Breonna Taylor Probe, No Fans at Masters [Video]

Need2Know: Military Helicopter Takes Fire, Breonna Taylor Probe, No Fans at Masters

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:59Published