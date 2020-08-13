Global  
 

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean, not expected to impact South Florida's weather

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Tropical Storm Josephine formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, but is expected to run into trouble down the line and won't impact our weather in South Florida.

THE 11 O'CLOCK UPDATE ON THENEWEST TROPICAL STORM IS IN.WPTV FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGISTJAMES WIELAND ..

HAS THE VERYLATEST ON THE TROPICS ..

ANDHOW*HOT IT'S GOING TO FETOMORROW.

JAMEBE SURE TO STICK WITH THEFIRST ALERT METEOROLOGISTS ASTHEY TRACK THE TROPICS.

YOUCAN GET ALERTS SENT RIGHT YOURPHONE BY DOWNLOADING THE FREEWPTV APP.NOW TO THE NUMBERS INFLORIDA'S COVID-19 OUT




