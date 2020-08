Former Whitewater prosecutor sounds off on Bill Barr's claims of impartiality Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 25:49s - Published 5 days ago Former Whitewater prosecutor sounds off on Bill Barr's claims of impartiality Attorney General Bill Barr says he's an impartial administrator of the law. Critics say otherwise. A former Whitewater prosecutor offers his take. And, Breitbart's Joel Pollack tells Larry why he believes Big Tech is trying to crush free speech. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Former Whitewater prosecutor Stephen Binhak sounds off on Bill Barr's claims of impartiality



Attorney General Bill Barr says he's an impartial administrator of the law. Critics say otherwise. Former Whitewater prosecutor Stephen Binhak joins Larry King on PoliticKING to offer his take. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 11:57 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well



President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago