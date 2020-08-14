Minn. Homeland Security Director Talks COVID Fight
Minnesota's health leaders are planning their fight against COVID for one year from now, reports Liz Collin (2:26).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 13, 2020
Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential raceDonald Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff MilesTaylor comes out in support of Joe Biden and describes Mr Trump's presidencyas "terrifying".
Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses BidenMiles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019.
He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen..
Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improperA U.S. government watchdog agency said on Friday that the appointments of two top homeland security officials in the administration of President Donald Trump were improper. Freddie Joyner has more.