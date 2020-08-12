Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP

Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP

US President Donald Trump said he has heard "very serious" rumours aboutKamala Harris's eligibility to be vice president.

Mr Trump told reporters hehad "heard" suggestions that Ms Harris - who is Democratic candidate JoeBiden's running mate - was born to immigrant parents and could not serve inthe White House.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship [Video]

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

U..S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to run for office after Newsweek published an opinion article questioning her citizenship.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published

One of the most reliable indicators of reelection looks ominous for Trump

 One of the most predictable indicators of whether a president is reelected, the strength of the economy in the second quarter of the election year, is offering a..
CBS News

'Unsurprising, but no less abhorrent': Reaction to Trump's comments about Sen. Harris' eligibility to be VP

 Lawmakers and pundits Thursday criticized President Donald Trump over the baseless Harris conspiracy.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California and presumptive vice-presidential nominee

In CA: How Kamala Harris got the call, and will the Legislature extend eviction limits?

 Plus: School looks different depending on which county you're in. Voting at Dodger Stadium? And crowds are flooding into parks.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump, Repeating a Baseless Theory, Suggests Kamala Harris Is Not Eligible to Serve

 President Trump said he heard that Ms. Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee born in California, was not eligible for the ticket,..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Tensions rise between China and Japan over territory

 Pamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, joins UTTM to discuss Vice President Joe Biden beginning diplomatic efforts with Japan's Prime Minister.
CBS News

Biden touts the "best sandwich in America"

 For lunch on Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden visited Capriotti's - a Delaware sandwich chain with a new location in Washington, D.C. that offers what Biden..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

10/24: Obamacare website contractors point fingers at White House; Ringo Starr puts out new album -- of photographs

 The two main contractors who built the inner workings of the Obamacare website told Congress the government never tested the parts together until days before the..
CBS News

Obamacare policy change

 President Obama announced a solution for insurance policies cancelled because they did not meet the higher standards of the Affordable Care Act. Rebecca..
CBS News

11/13: Obamacare woes continue; Calif.'s Filipino community mounts typhoon relief effort

 The White House finally released the number of Americans who have signed up for Obamacare. Less than one-third of the 106,000 Americans who are counted as..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage [Video]

Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage

Two Senate Democrats late Thursday announced plans to introduce a bill, reports Gizmodo. They say it would halt any “abrupt operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service. Concerns are rising that the Trump administration is attempting to interfere with the flow of mail-in ballots. The Delivering for America Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE). Peters is a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Facebook tells Elizabeth Warren it has two different standards for climate fact-checking

 Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook says its third-party fact-checking partners “do review and rate..
The Verge

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump gives credence to ‘false and racist’ theories about Kamala Harris

US President Donald Trump said he has heard “very serious” rumours about Kamala Harris’s...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Donald Trump Donated to Kamala Harris' Campaign Before Her Presidential Run

Donald Trump is apparently a fan of Kamala Harris, after all. After criticizing Joe Biden‘s pick...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Donald Trump suggests Joe Biden ‘insults men’ by choosing a woman as his running mate. Yes, he actually said this

Hours before Kamala Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate, Donald Trump suggested his...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this

UPROXX

UPROXX "I like him. He’s always been very nice to me" Donald Trump addresses rumors of him helping Kanye West get on pres… https://t.co/jbkWwo0TLN 1 week ago

chrisobrien_o

Chris O'Brien RT @angelialevy: @crownxxjules @MommysaurusRAWR @axios @jonathanvswan Yeah, I know :( MAGAs will jump through hoops to spin his defects int… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed [Video]

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin takes Larry inside his new book, "True Crimes and Misdemeanors," which examines the flaws in Robert Mueller's Russia probe and how Donald Trump ultimately triumphed.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 15:20Published
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' [Video]

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published