Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP

U..S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to run for office after Newsweek published an opinion article questioning her citizenship.
Two Senate Democrats late Thursday announced plans to introduce a bill, reports Gizmodo. They say it would halt any “abrupt operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service. Concerns are rising that the Trump administration is attempting to interfere with the flow of mail-in ballots. The Delivering for America Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE). Peters is a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate.
HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed..