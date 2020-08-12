More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:53s - Published 39 minutes ago The fire has forced the closure of I-70, Independence Pass and Cottonwood Pass. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Glenwood Canyon's Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado forces evacuations, highway closures Evacuations were ordered Tuesday, and Interstate 70 was shut down again in Glenwood Canyon, Colo. as...

USATODAY.com - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this Jeff Denchfield RT @CBSDenver: More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire https://t.co/2kAvAwra5Q https://t.co/gRhvMr96LE 14 minutes ago CBSDenver More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire https://t.co/2kAvAwra5Q https://t.co/gRhvMr96LE 1 hour ago Ramona Eid I-70 closed, more evacuations ordered as 3,200-acre brush fire burns in Glenwood Canyon https://t.co/dQFP1SnBy3 via @9NEWS 2 days ago Jeff Hembury RT @CNNNewsource: Dozens of firefighters are working the Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado as it grows to about 1,832 acres. I-70 remains clos… 2 days ago CNN Newsource Dozens of firefighters are working the Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado as it grows to about 1,832 acres. I-70 remain… https://t.co/5rMjGqZfsA 2 days ago