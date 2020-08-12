Global  
 

More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:53s
More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon
The fire has forced the closure of I-70, Independence Pass and Cottonwood Pass.
Glenwood Canyon's Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado forces evacuations, highway closures

Evacuations were ordered Tuesday, and Interstate 70 was shut down again in Glenwood Canyon, Colo. as...
JDenchfield

Jeff Denchfield RT @CBSDenver: More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire https://t.co/2kAvAwra5Q https://t.co/gRhvMr96LE 14 minutes ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver More Evacuations Ordered For Grizzly Creek Fire https://t.co/2kAvAwra5Q https://t.co/gRhvMr96LE 1 hour ago

RamonaEid

Ramona Eid I-70 closed, more evacuations ordered as 3,200-acre brush fire burns in Glenwood Canyon https://t.co/dQFP1SnBy3 via @9NEWS 2 days ago

jeffhembury

Jeff Hembury RT @CNNNewsource: Dozens of firefighters are working the Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado as it grows to about 1,832 acres. I-70 remains clos… 2 days ago

CNNNewsource

CNN Newsource Dozens of firefighters are working the Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado as it grows to about 1,832 acres. I-70 remain… https://t.co/5rMjGqZfsA 2 days ago


No Containment For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon [Video]

No Containment For Grizzly Creek Fire Burning In Glenwood Canyon

The fire started Monday and has forced the closure of I-70.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:34Published
Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 6,251 acres, with red flag warning in effect again Thursday [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 6,251 acres, with red flag warning in effect again Thursday

The Grizzly Creek Fire grew to 6,251 acres as of Thursday morning, with no containment and another day of red flag warnings, high wind and low relative humidity forecast.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:11Published
Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States [Video]

Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States

Firefighters across three states continue to battle wildfires. The uncontrolled blaze has destroyed more than 60,000 acres in the US West. In Los Angeles County the fire has grown to 10,000 acres and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published