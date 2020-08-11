Global  
 

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15.

Security has been put on high alert in the national capital.

Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city.

This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day.

The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15.

It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day.

The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal.

A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal.

Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.

Security on high alert as Independence Day nears [Video]

Security on high alert as Independence Day nears

As Independence Day is a day ahead, security in the national capital has been strengthened. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha illuminates in tricolour ahead of Independence Day [Video]

Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha illuminates in tricolour ahead of Independence Day

Preparations are underway in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day, Vidhan Sabha has been decked up with tri-colour lights on August 13. Similar enthusiasm was not visible in the markets of the city. Shopkeepers and wholesalers of tri-colour flags and other decorative items of Independence Day were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, a local wholesaler said, "Sales are down this time in the absence of buyers as COVID-19 has restricted gatherings and public celebrations." Country will celebrate Independence Day on August 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Full dress rehearsals held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar ahead of I-Day [Video]

Full dress rehearsals held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar ahead of I-Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsal being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, J-K Armed Police and others took part in the rehearsals. Cultural dance also being performed to mark India's 74th Independence Day. The upcoming Independence Day is significant as the Union Territory completed its first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Before the abolition of Article 370 on August 5, Jammu and Kashmir used to have two flags -- one of the state and second of the nation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Modi goes past Vajpayee, is longest serving non-Cong PM

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest serving PM of non-Congress political stock, surpassing the 2,268 days that his BJP senior Atal Bihari..
IndiaTimes

Mahant who shared dais with PM Modi tests positive for Covid

 Eight days after sharing stage with PM Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the bhoomi pujan..
IndiaTimes

Faceless assessment scheme now extended to all taxpayers

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expanded the faceless assessment scheme to all taxpayers, unveiled a single-page Taxpayers’ Charter and promised a..
IndiaTimes
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected [Video]

Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V. Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions. Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:48Published

Terrorists gun down two J&K policemen outside Srinagar

 Terrorists fired indicriminately on a Jammu and Kashmir police party in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city Friday morning, leaving two personnel dead,..
IndiaTimes

J&K: Two cops martyred, 1 injured in terrorist attack in Nowgam

 The terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the police party on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
DNA

'Can't practice based on qualifications from Pok,' Medical council of India issues notice

 In a significant move with larger political and strategic ramifications, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued a public notice stating that any..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra to resume from August 16

 Nearly five months after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir..
IndiaTimes

UP girl with both knees damaged will walk again, thanks to actor Sonu Sood

 Pragya, whose both knees were seriously damaged in a road accident, tweeted to actor Sonu Sood for help, and he replied after talking to a surgeon and called her..
DNA

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Mumbai; Delhi to witness light showers

 IMD has predicted light rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.
DNA

NHAI sets up SPV for Delhi-Mumbai e-way

 Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Ahmedabad-Dholera and Amritsar-Jamnagar are scheduled for completion by March 2023 and nine more are to be completed by March..
IndiaTimes

Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations [Video]

Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations

A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also presented cultural program on the eve of rehearsal for Independence Day. This year, India will celebrate 73rd year of Independence.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Udhampur [Video]

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Udhampur

Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All those who participated in the parade had already undergone COVID-19 test and all were tested negative. The main function will be held at Government Degree College Ground, Udhampur. The country will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Need clearly defined, inclusive access strategy for Covid-19 vaccine: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for coronavirus and the process will require a..
IndiaTimes
Watch: A million Covid tests daily soon and 25 years of internet in pandemic [Video]

Watch: A million Covid tests daily soon and 25 years of internet in pandemic

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far and daily tests. She also speaks on BCG vaccine's efficacy, university exams and more. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:07Published
Exclusive tour of COVID-19 floor at AdventHealth Tampa reveals two worlds; hope and despair [Video]

Exclusive tour of COVID-19 floor at AdventHealth Tampa reveals two worlds; hope and despair

The COVID-19 floor at AdventHealth Tampa looks the same as any other floor in the hospital.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:55Published

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day

India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal on Thursday. Wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation were thoroughly followed at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Curtailed Independence Day celebrations have been planned due to the Covid situation. Security measures have also been intensified across the Capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of the city. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day held at Red Fort [Video]

Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day held at Red Fort

A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid COVID-19 and tight security on August 13. Soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the main event here. In the view to contain the spread of COVID-19, social distancing, wearing masks, proper sensitization avoiding large congregations and follow all COVID guidelines issues by MHA. The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day on August 15 and address the nation from its ramparts. It will be his second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Security measures have been intensified in and around Delhi's Red fort ahead of the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Security personnel being tested for COVID-19 ahead of Independence Day function at Red Fort

 During the flag hoisting ceremony at the ramparts of the airport, the person who will be most close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a female military officer...
DNA

DNA - Published

Strict surveillance in Delhi ahead of Independence Day [Video]

Strict surveillance in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

Security has been tightened ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of Delhi on August 13. Additional cops have been deployed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi [Video]

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published
Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence Day [Video]

Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

Security tightened in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Police were seen checking vehicles at several parts of Delhi. The country will celebrate its 73rd years of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published