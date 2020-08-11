Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

As Independence Day is a day ahead, security in the national capital has been strengthened. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.
Preparations are underway in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day, Vidhan Sabha has been decked up with tri-colour lights on August 13. Similar enthusiasm was not visible in the markets of the city. Shopkeepers and wholesalers of tri-colour flags and other decorative items of Independence Day were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, a local wholesaler said, "Sales are down this time in the absence of buyers as COVID-19 has restricted gatherings and public celebrations." Country will celebrate Independence Day on August 15.
Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsal being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, J-K Armed Police and others took part in the rehearsals. Cultural dance also being performed to mark India's 74th Independence Day. The upcoming Independence Day is significant as the Union Territory completed its first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Before the abolition of Article 370 on August 5, Jammu and Kashmir used to have two flags -- one of the state and second of the nation.
From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V. Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions. Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.
A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also presented cultural program on the eve of rehearsal for Independence Day. This year, India will celebrate 73rd year of Independence.
Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All those who participated in the parade had already undergone COVID-19 test and all were tested negative. The main function will be held at Government Degree College Ground, Udhampur. The country will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day this year.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far and daily tests. She also speaks on BCG vaccine's efficacy, university exams and more. Watch the full video for more details.
India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal on Thursday. Wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation were thoroughly followed at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Curtailed Independence Day celebrations have been planned due to the Covid situation. Security measures have also been intensified across the Capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of the city. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid COVID-19 and tight security on August 13. Soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the main event here. In the view to contain the spread of COVID-19, social distancing, wearing masks, proper sensitization avoiding large congregations and follow all COVID guidelines issues by MHA. The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day on August 15 and address the nation from its ramparts. It will be his second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Security measures have been intensified in and around Delhi's Red fort ahead of the event.
Security has been tightened ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of Delhi on August 13. Additional cops have been deployed..
Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated..
