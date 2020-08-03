Strict surveillance in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day

Security has been tightened in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day.
On August 13, the police conducted a security check at Judges Field of the city, where the function is scheduled to be held.
While speaking to ANI, Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta, "We have made elaborate security arrangements all over the city and alerted all police stations." This year, India will celebrate 74th Independence Day.
A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also presented cultural program on the eve of rehearsal for Independence Day. This year, India will celebrate 73rd year of Independence.
Gymnasiums began operations in Assam's Guwahati on August 03. The state government of Assam issued new guidelines for unlock 3.0 on August 02. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29 for resumption of activities outside containment zones. Unlock 3.0 has came into effect from August 01. The gym owners are making sure that fitness equipments and machineries are getting properly sanitised. They are taking all necessary precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing, keeping a batch of 4-5 people at a time etc. All fitness centres are closed for nearly 4 months due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, this comes as a relief to several gym owners and fitness trainers who have been facing massive financial losses after having been shut since March.