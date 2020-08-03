Global  
 

Strict surveillance in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s
Security has been tightened in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day.

On August 13, the police conducted a security check at Judges Field of the city, where the function is scheduled to be held.

While speaking to ANI, Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta, "We have made elaborate security arrangements all over the city and alerted all police stations." This year, India will celebrate 74th Independence Day.

