Jamie Oleksiak scores in final minute to help Stars steal Game 2 Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:13s - Published 2 minutes ago Jamie Oleksiak scores in final minute to help Stars steal Game 2 Jamie Oleksiak takes the feed from Corey Perry and puts it by Cam Talbot to give the Stars the 5-4 lead over the Flames in the final minute of Game 2. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sportsnet Jamie Oleksiak scored the winner in the final minute as the Stars beat the Flames in Game 2. https://t.co/P8vBvkxtIP 37 minutes ago