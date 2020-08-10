Global  
 

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s
Apple and Google boot 'Fortnite' from app stores

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores

Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules.

Gloria Tso reports.

New US sanctions could slowly strangle Huawei's smartphone business

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Huawei recently became the world's biggest smartphone maker, beating Samsung and Apple (AAPL) at their own game by offering consumers..
Google forced OnePlus to decimate a Fortnite launcher deal, claims Epic Games

Epic Games sued Google over pulling Fortnite from the Google Play Store Thursday evening, following a similar lawsuit against..
Epic is suing Google over Fortnite’s removal from the Google Play Store

Epic Games has filed suit against Google over alleged antitrust violations, just hours after seeing Fortnite..
'Fortnite' pulled from Apple App store, Google Play store over mobile payment service; Epic Games sues Apple

 Video game Fortnite is no longer downloadable via Apple's App Store or Google Play Store after its publisher introduced a direct payment system.
Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games

Fortnite for Android has also been kicked off the Google Play Store

Following its removal from the Apple App Store, Fortnite has also been kicked off of the Google Play Store for Android. Earlier today,..
Epic rallies Fortnite players against Apple with a warning that they’ll miss the next season

Apple has banned Fortnite from the App Store for violating store policies, and Epic is rallying players against the iPhone maker in..
Tech giants say government surveillance going too far

 Facebook, Google, Yahoo and others said in an open letter to the president and Congress that the National Security Agency's surveillance program "undermines the..
Google testing domain-only URLs for Chrome to prevent scams, phishing [Video]

Google testing domain-only URLs for Chrome to prevent scams, phishing

Tech giant Google is experimenting with the new feature which will allow the display of domain names only in the address bar of Google Chrome and not in the full URLs. According to The Verge, this feature will help in protecting users against phishing attacks and scams which occur as a result of misleading URLs. The feature is currently being tested in the upcoming Chrome 86 release. It will be shown to a subset of users in the 86 version of Google Chrome.

