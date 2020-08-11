Global  
 

The new Cadillac LYRIQ - Powering Electric Luxury

Cadillac’s first electric SUV makes a bold design statement that introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs.

It’s a forward-looking vision unconstrained by the needs of a traditional internal combustion engine and driveline.

Defined by taut lines and clean surfaces, LYRIQ is assertive and modern, characterized with a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence.

Additional details such as a flow-through roof spoiler express the careful attention paid to aerodynamics to optimize efficiency on the highway.

A distinctive “black crystal” grille in the front is one of the LYRIQ’s most unique and expressive design elements.

It is also a dynamic feature, as it is part of a dramatic lighting choreography that — along with bold vertical, slim LED signature lighting — greets the owner upon approach.

At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.

Inside, the LYRIQ’s new electric vehicle architecture opens up possibilities in vehicle spaciousness and design; and Cadillac designers used this as an opportunity to rethink how to use the space and where to locate various interior elements.

