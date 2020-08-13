Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 11,000 acres with 5% containment

Smoke from the Lake fire in California covers a hillside on Thursday evening (August 13).

The blaze in the Angeles National Forest in Santa Clarita, city north of Los Angeles, has prompted evacuations since it started on Wednesday (August 12) afternoon.

The fire had grown to about 11,000 acres and was 5% contained as of 7 pm on Thursday.