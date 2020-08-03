Global  
 

Further footage of Ranch fire as evacuation orders issued for residents of Azusa’s Mountain Cove

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:16s
A brush fire spread across 3,000 acres towards homes in Asuza, California on Thursday evening (August 13).

The Terrifying footage from one neighbour shows the glowing inferno ripping through the hillside at the start of the fire shortly after 3 pm in the afternoon, when it was covering around 600 acres.

The Azusa Police Department ordered the evacuation of people in the Mountain Cove neighbourhood.

Authorities said that by evening it was burning away from foothill cities and towards Angeles National Forest.

There was no reported structure damage as the fire was moving towards the forest areas and away from residences.

