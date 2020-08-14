Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by SC for tweets against CJI and judiciary | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has held activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets allegedly derogatory against the judiciary.The Supreme Court said hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20.

A 3 judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also including BR Gavai and Krishna Murari pronounced its verdict in the suo motu contempt case against Prashant Bhushan for his two tweets allegedly on Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and the Supreme Court.