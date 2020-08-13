Varun Dhawan backs CBI probe into Sushant's death & more news | Oneindia News

Global  
 

India records over 2.4 million Covid-19 cases till Friday 14th August; Congress moves motion of confidence in Rajasthan Assembly; Court finds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt; Varun Dhawan supports CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajpiut death; Ministry of Home Affairs announces police medal awardees for Independence Day; Amazon to launch online pharmacy in Bengaluru, no timeline yet & other news #headlines #VarunDhawan #IndependenceDay2020

