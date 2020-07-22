Labour: Government has failed students

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that “something has obviously gone horribly wrong” as exam boards downgrade nearly 40% of school leavers’ grades in England. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Darlington on Thursday morning to talk to A-level students about their exam results and their hopes and plans for the future.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reacts to the news that the UK has entered recession,and reiterates the party's call for "more flexibility with furlough".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls the changes to how exams results aredecided "shambolic" as he meets teachers at Wakefield College to discussresults days. The Department for Education brought in a "triple lock" onTuesday evening, which means results will be the highest out of pupils'estimated grades, their mocks and an optional written exam.
Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC Panorama programme - is part of a "healing process".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced quarantine restrictions for travellers from France will be imposed from this weekend. Those coming from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba are also affected.