Labour: Government has failed students

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:07s
Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'.

Report by Etemadil.

