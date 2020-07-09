Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Nowgam, 2 cops killed

Global  
 

At least two police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam.

Police said that terrorists belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

The incident also left a police personnel injured.

The policemen belonged to the 20th battalion of IRP.

The police personnel were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

On reaching the hospital, two of them were declared dead.

The area where the attack took place has been cordoned off.

IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said, "Two terrorists fired indiscriminately on our police party.

Two of our jawans were martyred, one injured.

We have identified them, they belong to JeM group.

We will neutralise the terrorists soon.

We get such inputs every year before August 15 and January 26.

We had inputs that they will try (an attack) in some area.

Our men were alert and prepared but terrorists came from the rear side and fired on them.

In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the attack took place near Nowgam Bypass.

